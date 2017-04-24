Horry County businesses begin collect...

Horry County businesses begin collecting new sales tax on Monday

That's when Horry County businesses will begin collecting the 1 percent tax for RIDE III, the county's nearly $600 million road-building program. The tax, which voters approved in November, can be collected for up to eight years.

