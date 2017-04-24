Grand Strand Newsmakers
The Friends of the Bucksport Library is having a Book and Yard Sale on April 29th from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. The location is 7657 Highway 701 South, Conway, and the contact phone number is 843-397-1950. Murrells Inlet 2020, a not-for-profit volunteer community revitalization group, today formally unveiled plans to build a four-mile multipurpose path that will create a vital link for walkers, bikers and runners to travel between the inlet and the Intracoastal Waterway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|two girls fall from hotel
|18 hr
|paula
|4
|Joey White
|22 hr
|Crazy girl
|1
|Goodwill Carolina forest
|Apr 24
|Grow up
|1
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Apr 24
|Go Bucks
|13
|Blane Reeves
|Apr 23
|Maggie
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Apr 20
|Dsnyluvr
|8
|orlando fl big competition for myrtle beach
|Apr 19
|left in dust
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC