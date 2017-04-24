Grand Strand Newsmakers

The Friends of the Bucksport Library is having a Book and Yard Sale on April 29th from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. The location is 7657 Highway 701 South, Conway, and the contact phone number is 843-397-1950. Murrells Inlet 2020, a not-for-profit volunteer community revitalization group, today formally unveiled plans to build a four-mile multipurpose path that will create a vital link for walkers, bikers and runners to travel between the inlet and the Intracoastal Waterway.

