Former teacher charged with solicitation of a minor

According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, 41-year-old Conway resident Kenneth McWilliams was charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The Marion County Sheriff's Office, a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, made the arrest, according to a news release from the attorney general's office.

