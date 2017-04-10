Coroner releases identity of man killed in Conway wreck
The Horry County Coroner's office has identified a man who died in a collision with an 18-wheeler Tuesday morning on Dongola Highway near Tidway Circle in Conway. Twenty-eight-year-old Chris Anthony Blair, originally from Texas, was a passenger in a pickup truck that struck the 18-wheeler around 5:20 a.m., according to Tony Hendrick, Horry County deputy coroner.
