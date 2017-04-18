Conway man sentenced on child pornogr...

Conway man sentenced on child pornography charges

Friday Apr 21 Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

A Myrtle Beach man has been sentenced in federal court in Florence for possession of child pornography, according to a release from the United States Attorney Beth Drake. Daniel James Crutchfield, 27, has been sentenced to 120 months in jail followed by a supervised release for life and restitution payment of $6,000.

