Conway man sentenced in federal court...

Conway man sentenced in federal court after 2015 drug investigation

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

A Conway man has been sentenced to 46 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release after agents found him guilty of being involved in the sale of illegal drugs, according to a release from Beth Drake with the Fifteenth Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit. Quentin Bernard Myers, 42, was sentenced in federal court for possession with intent to distribute and to distribution of a quantity of heroin and a quantity of cocaine base.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
two girls fall from hotel 6 hr curious 3
gay teens (Jun '13) Apr 7 Chris5548 48
Worthless American women (Feb '16) Apr 5 Ohio Driver Educa... 4
Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16) Apr 5 Ohio Driver Educa... 6
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Apr 5 Ohio Driver Educa... 7
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) Apr 5 Mike 36
people from ohio (Sep '16) Apr 5 Ohio Driver Educa... 12
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,719 • Total comments across all topics: 280,268,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC