Conway man sentenced in federal court after 2015 drug investigation

A Conway man has been sentenced to 46 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release after agents found him guilty of being involved in the sale of illegal drugs, according to a release from Beth Drake with the Fifteenth Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit. Quentin Bernard Myers, 42, was sentenced in federal court for possession with intent to distribute and to distribution of a quantity of heroin and a quantity of cocaine base.

