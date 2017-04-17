Conway man convicted for striking man with vehicle after bar fight, sentenced to 20 years

CONWAY, SC A Conway man convicted for striking a man twice with his vehicle after a bar fight at The Boathouse in May of 2016 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum provided by statute, according to a news release from the Solicitor's Office. Joshua Maiden, 33, was originally charged with attempted murder, but was convicted by an Horry County jury this week of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, the release states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.