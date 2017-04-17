Conway man convicted for striking man...

Conway man convicted for striking man with vehicle after bar fight, sentenced to 20 years

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: WMBF

CONWAY, SC A Conway man convicted for striking a man twice with his vehicle after a bar fight at The Boathouse in May of 2016 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum provided by statute, according to a news release from the Solicitor's Office. Joshua Maiden, 33, was originally charged with attempted murder, but was convicted by an Horry County jury this week of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, the release states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Purple Haze Smoke Shop (Apr '10) Apr 15 Kal 32
where do gay people hang out in myrtle beach? (Feb '14) Apr 14 Doug 22
two girls fall from hotel Apr 13 curious 3
gay teens (Jun '13) Apr 7 Chris5548 48
Worthless American women (Feb '16) Apr 5 Ohio Driver Educa... 4
Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16) Apr 5 Ohio Driver Educa... 6
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Apr 5 Ohio Driver Educa... 7
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,959 • Total comments across all topics: 280,381,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC