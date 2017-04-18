Conway man charged with solicitation ...

Conway man charged with solicitation of a minor

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WMBF

CONWAY, SC A Conway man was arrested by a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for allegedly having conversations via social media with a minor about engaging in sexual activity. According to a press release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Kenneth Howard McWilliams, 41, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) 5 hr Dsnyluvr 8
orlando fl big competition for myrtle beach 21 hr left in dust 1
Review: Purple Haze Smoke Shop (Apr '10) Apr 15 Kal 32
where do gay people hang out in myrtle beach? (Feb '14) Apr 14 Doug 22
two girls fall from hotel Apr 13 curious 3
gay teens (Jun '13) Apr 7 Chris5548 48
Worthless American women (Feb '16) Apr 5 Ohio Driver Educa... 4
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,182 • Total comments across all topics: 280,437,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC