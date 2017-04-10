CEO of dating website defends CCU cheerleaders
CONWAY, SC The operators of a dating website reportedly used by members of Coastal Carolina University's cheerleading squad will be reaching out to the cheerleaders' attorney to offer to pay for legal fees following the team being suspended indefinitely. The website, SeekingArrangement.com, was listed in a CCU investigative report that resulted after an anonymous letter was sent to university President David DeCenzo alleging that members of the cheerleading team operated an escort service and were "prostituting themselves."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Apr 7
|Chris5548
|48
|Worthless American women (Feb '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|4
|Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|6
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|7
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Apr 5
|Mike
|36
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|12
|Jonathon cooper (Jun '16)
|Apr 4
|sandy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC