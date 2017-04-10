CEO of dating website defends CCU cheerleaders

CONWAY, SC The operators of a dating website reportedly used by members of Coastal Carolina University's cheerleading squad will be reaching out to the cheerleaders' attorney to offer to pay for legal fees following the team being suspended indefinitely. The website, SeekingArrangement.com, was listed in a CCU investigative report that resulted after an anonymous letter was sent to university President David DeCenzo alleging that members of the cheerleading team operated an escort service and were "prostituting themselves."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.