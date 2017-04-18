Carvers Bay Middle School teacher accused of slapping student in class
HEMINGWAY, SC A Carvers Bay Middle School teacher is accused of slapping a student in class on Wednesday, April 12. Morgan Minter Roundtree, 29, of Conway, surrendered to authorities on Tuesday and was charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. As of Tuesday morning, he was awaiting bond at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Purple Haze Smoke Shop (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|Kal
|32
|where do gay people hang out in myrtle beach? (Feb '14)
|Apr 14
|Doug
|22
|two girls fall from hotel
|Apr 13
|curious
|3
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Apr 7
|Chris5548
|48
|Worthless American women (Feb '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|4
|Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|6
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC