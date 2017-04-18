Carvers Bay Middle School teacher accused of slapping student in class

HEMINGWAY, SC A Carvers Bay Middle School teacher is accused of slapping a student in class on Wednesday, April 12. Morgan Minter Roundtree, 29, of Conway, surrendered to authorities on Tuesday and was charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. As of Tuesday morning, he was awaiting bond at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

