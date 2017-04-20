20-year-old Myrtle Beach man arrested for DUI, cocaine possession
According to a police report, around 2 a.m. on Wednesday authorities responded to a report of a truck that was stuck behind The Coop bar and grill restaurant, located at 676 S.C. 544 in Conway. Upon their arrival, police saw a male suspect being chased by restaurant staff as he attempted to flee the scene, the report stated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Horry Independent.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Fri
|Chris5548
|48
|Worthless American women (Feb '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|4
|Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|6
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|7
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Apr 5
|Mike
|36
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|12
|Jonathon cooper (Jun '16)
|Apr 4
|sandy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC