20-year-old Myrtle Beach man arrested for DUI, cocaine possession

Friday Apr 7

According to a police report, around 2 a.m. on Wednesday authorities responded to a report of a truck that was stuck behind The Coop bar and grill restaurant, located at 676 S.C. 544 in Conway. Upon their arrival, police saw a male suspect being chased by restaurant staff as he attempted to flee the scene, the report stated.

