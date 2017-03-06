Unhappy about school boarda s pay raise? Herea s your last chance to tell them.
Citizens will have one last chance to voice their opinions on the school board's proposed pay increase before the next board meeting. The Horry County school board is holding its final vote on the pay raise 6 p.m. Monday in district headquarters at 335 4 Mile Rd. in Conway.
