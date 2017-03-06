Unhappy about school boarda s pay rai...

Unhappy about school boarda s pay raise? Herea s your last chance to tell them.

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Citizens will have one last chance to voice their opinions on the school board's proposed pay increase before the next board meeting. The Horry County school board is holding its final vote on the pay raise 6 p.m. Monday in district headquarters at 335 4 Mile Rd. in Conway.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Horry County was issued at March 06 at 10:24AM EST

