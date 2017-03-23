Two arrested in connection with weekend shooting at Conway area club
HORRY COUNTY, SC Two suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the early Sunday morning shooting at the Deal's Club in the Conway area that left two people injured. According to Krystal Dotson, spokesperson for the Horry County Police Department, Riccardo Lamorrius Corley, 28, and Ebony Shatell Richardson, 30, have been taken into custody.
