Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 8

Hot Rod Promotions has a cruise-in every Wednesday, for all cars, 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays through March, at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, 2246 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from Lowe's Home Improvement, for free. Details at 843-503-8245.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.