Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 30
Cast members from St. James High School's "South Pacific" practice a dancing scene. Shows are 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at St. James High School, 10800 S.C. 707, at Salem Road, in the Burgess community.
