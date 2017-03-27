Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area...

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 28

16 hrs ago

Rick Corso , known for his various stage personalities such a guy trying to tip his way to the front of a funeral line, will perform nightly, Tuesday-Saturday, with Derrick Tennant and Cooter Douglas opening, at Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach. Details at 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.

Conway, SC

