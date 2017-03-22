Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 23

Ashley Mace Havird, who grew up on a tobacco farm in South Carolina, will speak about her debut novel, "Lightningstruck," set in Marion County, at 10 a.m. Thursday at Georgetown County Library's Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard, for free. Details at 843-545-3623 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.

