Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 22
Charlie Wiener, known for two cable TV shows - "Off The Wall" and "Wienervision" - will headline for four nights - 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday - at Carolina Comedy Club, at Broadway at the Beach's Celebrity Square, off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. Details at 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com.
