Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 17

Chase Coston , Lea Bullock, Lyla Ballentine and Jade Caric practice their roles in rehearsals for the Starstruck Players youth group's "Grease." Shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Brunswick Little Theatre, 8068 River Road S.E., Southport, N.C. Details at 910-447-2586 or brunswicklittletheatre.com.

