Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 10

Marybeth Rollings rounds a barrel during the S.C. High School Rodeo Association event last year. The third annual rodeo in Horry County will be 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday at RES-LES Farms, 1208 Gilbert Road, about 3 miles south of Conway, west from U.S. 701, past Harper Road.

