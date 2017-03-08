Rodeo puts on show in Conway

Rodeo puts on show in Conway

Riders cut it as close and fast as they can on Friday, March 11, 2017, as the rodeo is back at RES-LES Farms south of Conway. It's the third annual S.C. High School Rodeo Association including bulls, saddle broncos, bareback, steer wrestling, calf roping, team roping, barrels, poles, breakaway roping and goat tying.

