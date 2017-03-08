Report: Man slashed, robbed while changing tire of car in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, SC A victim told police that he was changing the tire of his car when he was slashed and robbed on Dunn Shortcut Road Monday afternoon, according to a report from Horry County Police Department. The man said that two suspects who were in an older model Toyota Corolla pulled up next to him and asked if he needed help.
