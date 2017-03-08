Political expert breaks down yet anot...

Political expert breaks down yet another busy week in the White House

1 hr ago Read more: WMBF

CONWAY, SC It has been another busy week for President Donald Trump, between tweets about an alleged election season wire tap into Trump Tower by the Obama administration and a second go-around for the travel ban, to the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Political expert Holley Tankersley, with Coastal Carolina University, said the president reverted back to his usual behavior following a relatively well-received speech to a joint session of Congress.

