Police: Two arrested after Loris home burglary leads to chase, shots fired
LORIS, SC Two men were arrested after allegedly breaking into a Loris home over the weekend, which led to a reported chase and shooting. According to Horry County Police Department arrest warrants, Rodney Allen Owens, 51, and Daniel Van Bryan, 46, both of Conway, were each charged with second-degree burglary.
