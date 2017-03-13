Police on scene of apparent bank robbery in Conway
Horry County Police are on the scene of an apparent bank robbery at Conway National bank at 1360 Highway 501 in Conway. Horry County Police are on the scene of an apparent bank robbery at Conway National bank at 1360 Highway 501 in Conway.
