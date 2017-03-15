Police investigating homicide after finding a man alongside the road
Horry County police are investigating a murder after a man's body was found near Johnson Shelly Road and S.C. 668 in Conway in the first few minutes of Sunday. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick said that an autopsy was completed Sunday and that more information may be released on Monday.
