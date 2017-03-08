Police arrested five suspects for tre...

Police arrested five suspects for trespassing at Huckabee Heights

Tuesday

CONWAY, SC Conway police arrested five suspects after trespassing at Huckabee Heights March 1, according to a news release from Conway Police Department. Officers located four of the five suspects that fled on foot and later identified the fifth suspect in this case, the report release.

