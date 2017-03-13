Pawleys Island man gets 12 years for ...

Pawleys Island man gets 12 years for heroin distribution

CONWAY, SC A Pawleys Island man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to heroin distribution on Thursday.

