Numerous power outages reported from ...

Numerous power outages reported from strong storms overnight

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

Most of the outages are reported by Duke Energy in the Pee Dee counties of Darlington, Florence, Dillon and Williamsburg. As of 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, Duke Energy reports 23 people are without power in Florence County, 668 in Williamsburg County, 321 in Darlington County, 365 in Dillon County and 43 in Marion County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Sparkle Dental Center Inc (Apr '15) Tue Criminal 5
Best Seafood Buffet Mon BigFish44 1
News 20-year-old charged in slaying (Jan '08) Mar 17 Dustydawgs 17
News He told police he was given a paralyzing drug, ... Mar 16 ConfusedIsMe 1
Bike Week 2017 Mar 14 Beachlover55 2
gay teens (Jun '13) Mar 14 Preacher Bob 47
Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15) Mar 14 Jim 32
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,457 • Total comments across all topics: 279,739,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC