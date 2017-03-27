Murder trial scheduled for suspect in 2014 Carolina Forest shooting
CONWAY, SC The murder trial for a Conway man charged in connection with a deadly 2014 shooting in Carolina Forest is scheduled to begin in April. According to a trial roster from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office, the trial of Akeem Akbar Young, 39, is set to start the week of April 10. Young is accused of being involved in a June 13, 2014 shooting that killed Antonio Dexter Smith at Canterbury Apartments in Carolina Forest.
