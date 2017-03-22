More than $1M stolen from CCU in international phishing scam
CONWAY, SC An international phishing scam impacted Coastal Carolina University's finances, resulting in the theft of over $1 million from the campus. According to a press release, university officials notified its Department of Public Safety, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and federal law enforcement agencies immediately upon learning of individuals impersonating vendors who contract with CCU.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Sparkle Dental Center Inc (Apr '15)
|Tue
|Criminal
|5
|Best Seafood Buffet
|Mar 20
|BigFish44
|1
|20-year-old charged in slaying (Jan '08)
|Mar 17
|Dustydawgs
|17
|He told police he was given a paralyzing drug, ...
|Mar 16
|ConfusedIsMe
|1
|Bike Week 2017
|Mar 14
|Beachlover55
|2
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Mar 14
|Preacher Bob
|47
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Mar 14
|Jim
|32
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC