Miss Loris Bog-Off Teen receives inspiration from both parents

23 hrs ago Read more: Horry Independent

Deegan Hudson is nearly halfway through her reign as current Miss Loris Bog-Off Festival Teen and is now preparing to participate in the Miss Teen South Carolina Pageant. Hudson, a high school junior, traveled to Columbia on Saturday to begin training for the pageant that takes place in June.

