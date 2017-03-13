Medical program at Conway High gets a shot in the arm from Conway Medical Center
Doctors checked patients' vital signs, looked over medical records and discussed treatment options in Lucia Watson's Health Science classes at Conway High School this past week. The patients were actually teachers and the doctors were students who were learning about how real doctors diagnose and treat illnesses.
