Man shot during attempted robbery in Conway area
A 39-year-old man was rushed to the hospital by his 70-year-old father after he was shot following a gunfire exchange with three men who tried to rob him in Conway Sunday night. Horry County police responded to the scene about 10 p.m. Sunday after getting a 911 call in reference to someone being shot and driven to the hospital in a personal vehicle, according to a report.
