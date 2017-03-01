Man accused of planning Dylann Roof-s...

Man accused of planning Dylann Roof-style attack indicated on federal gun charge

COLUMBIA, SC The Conway man accused of planning an attack "in the spirit of Dylann Roof" was indicted this week on a federal gun charge. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's District of South Carolina office, Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell, 30, was indicted on Tuesday with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

