Longs man gets 15 years in prison for drug trafficking
CONWAY, SC A Longs man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking on Tuesday. According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office, Tyreese Stanley entered a guilty plea to second-offense trafficking a cocaine base.
