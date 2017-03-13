How opening a home to strangers turne...

How opening a home to strangers turned into a gun-loaded kidnapping

23 hrs ago

Two women told police a horrifying tale of being held against their will, strangled and threatened with a gun when they said one of the two men they let into their home accused them of stealing from him while he slept. A 19-year-old woman told the Myrtle Beach police that she met 20-year-old Antonio Terrell Pierce of Conway at a club several weeks ago.

Conway, SC

