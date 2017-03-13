Frigid temperatures lead Conway to open warming shelter

With temperatures expected to dip below freezing this week, the city of Conway will open a warming shelter. The shelter will be open from Tuesday, March 14, to Thursday, March 16. The Collins Park Building at 1001 16th Ave. will open at 6 p.m. and close at 8 a.m. the following morning, according to a news release from the city.

