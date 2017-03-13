Frigid temperatures lead Conway to open warming shelter
With temperatures expected to dip below freezing this week, the city of Conway will open a warming shelter. The shelter will be open from Tuesday, March 14, to Thursday, March 16. The Collins Park Building at 1001 16th Ave. will open at 6 p.m. and close at 8 a.m. the following morning, according to a news release from the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Horry Independent.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|He told police he was given a paralyzing drug, ...
|11 min
|ConfusedIsMe
|1
|Bike Week 2017
|Tue
|Beachlover55
|2
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Tue
|Preacher Bob
|47
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Tue
|Jim
|32
|my mom turned me gay (Oct '14)
|Mar 13
|Beachlover55
|7
|Men charged with rape, burglary (Jun '06)
|Mar 13
|Beachlover55
|3
|Piers
|Mar 13
|Beachlover55
|2
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC