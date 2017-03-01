Four outstanding women honored at Con...

Four outstanding women honored at Conway High School Ethnic Buffet

Four outstanding women were honored this past week at Conway High School's 24th annual Ethnic Buffet. Pictured are, left to right, Genar Faulk, who accepted the award on behalf of Patricia Lane; Sally Mishoe and Betty Gause.

