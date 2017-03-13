Eastern Star honors area first responders

Waccamaw Chapter 89 of the Eastern Star honored first responders during a dinner meeting at the Masonic Lodge in Conway on March 9. Special coins and certificates were presented to the leaders of Conway and Horry County law enforcement, Fire/Rescue and 911 departments. Receiving the awards were Sheriff Phillip Thompson, Conway Police Chief Reggie Gosnell, Conway Fire/Rescue Chief Le Hendrick, Horry County Fire Recue Chief Joey Tanner and Renee Hardwick, director of Emergency 911 in Horry County.

