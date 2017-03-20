Department remembers Conway firefighter killed a year ago in the line of duty
CONWAY, SC Monday marked the one-year anniversary of the death of Conway firefighter Christopher Ray, who was killed in the line of duty after being run over by a fire engine while responding to a house fire on Hickory Circle. Now, for the first time, the chief and sergeant of the Conway Fire Department sat down to talk about that day and how the department has worked to move forward.
