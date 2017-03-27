Coroner identifies woman struck by vehicle and killed on Hwy. 501
A 62-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and killed on Highway 501 at Singleton Ridge Road Tuesday morning, Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick confirmed. Hendrick confirmed Frances E. Malloy, from Conway, was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing the highway at 5:38 a.m. The cause of death is traumatic head injuries, Hendrick stated.
Read more at WMBF.

