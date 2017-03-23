Conway starts process for FEMA buyout with pre-application
Sixty Conway flood-damaged properties, with an estimated total value nearing $10 million, have been included in a preliminary application, which is the first step toward being bought out by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but all of them won't make the final cut. Conway City Council approved the pre-application Monday night and City Administrator Bill Graham says city staff will now make contact with all of the homeowners who previously indicated that they'd like to be considered for a buyout.
