Conway police charge teen with armed robbery, kidnapping
CONWAY, SC The Conway Police Deparment arrested an 18-year-old early Thursday morning after a foot chase that led them into the woods. According to a news release, officers responded to the 1800 block of Wright Boulevard for an armed robbery call around 1:30 a.m. The suspect, Tranique Livingston, was found and arrested after a search of the woods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everybody still wants something different in a ...
|4 hr
|Rick Tebbs
|1
|Myrtle Beach 75 Pictures for 75 Years Video (Jul '13)
|17 hr
|Violet
|18
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Mar 31
|Marlon Perkins
|34
|So SLOW here
|Mar 30
|tell me about it
|2
|Pop Ups On This Site
|Mar 27
|Badboyfromolddays
|1
|Search continues for Brittanee Drexel (Oct '09)
|Mar 27
|Badboyfromolddays
|78
|Loris
|Mar 25
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC