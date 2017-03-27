Conway police charge teen with armed robbery, kidnapping

CONWAY, SC The Conway Police Deparment arrested an 18-year-old early Thursday morning after a foot chase that led them into the woods. According to a news release, officers responded to the 1800 block of Wright Boulevard for an armed robbery call around 1:30 a.m. The suspect, Tranique Livingston, was found and arrested after a search of the woods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.