Conway man charged in bank robbery
A 53-year-old Conway man was arrested in connection with the armed robbery of Conway National Bank Thursday morning, according to Horry County police. Darin A. Bumbaco is charged with armed robbery and entering a bank with intent to steal, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center online records.
