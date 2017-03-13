Conway man charged in bank robbery

Conway man charged in bank robbery

Friday Mar 17 Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

A 53-year-old Conway man was arrested in connection with the armed robbery of Conway National Bank Thursday morning, according to Horry County police. Darin A. Bumbaco is charged with armed robbery and entering a bank with intent to steal, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center online records.

