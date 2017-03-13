Conway man arrested after striking ch...

Conway man arrested after striking child with belt buckle

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

CONWAY, SC Police responded to Econo Lodge after a man struck his child with a belt buckle Monday, according to a report from Conway Police Department. The mother of the child said that 31-year-old Rasheen Terron Webb, of Conway, struck their son with a belt and then turned the belt around, striking him in the arm with the belt buckle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bike Week 2017 9 hr Beachlover55 2
gay teens (Jun '13) 14 hr Preacher Bob 47
Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15) 15 hr Jim 32
my mom turned me gay (Oct '14) Mon Beachlover55 7
News Men charged with rape, burglary (Jun '06) Mon Beachlover55 3
Piers Mon Beachlover55 2
people from ohio Mon Beachlover55 11
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Horry County was issued at March 15 at 3:05AM EDT

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,421 • Total comments across all topics: 279,559,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC