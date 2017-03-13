Conway man arrested after striking child with belt buckle
CONWAY, SC Police responded to Econo Lodge after a man struck his child with a belt buckle Monday, according to a report from Conway Police Department. The mother of the child said that 31-year-old Rasheen Terron Webb, of Conway, struck their son with a belt and then turned the belt around, striking him in the arm with the belt buckle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bike Week 2017
|9 hr
|Beachlover55
|2
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|14 hr
|Preacher Bob
|47
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|15 hr
|Jim
|32
|my mom turned me gay (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Beachlover55
|7
|Men charged with rape, burglary (Jun '06)
|Mon
|Beachlover55
|3
|Piers
|Mon
|Beachlover55
|2
|people from ohio
|Mon
|Beachlover55
|11
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC