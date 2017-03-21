Conway man accused of planning Dylann Roof-style attack enters plea of not guilty
Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell appeared before a federal judge in a Florence courtroom on the afternoon of Feb. 21, 2017. He waived his right to a probable cause hearing on a federal weapon charge in a case the FBI says was centered on an attack "in the spirit of Dylann Roof."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Sparkle Dental Center Inc (Apr '15)
|10 hr
|Criminal
|5
|Best Seafood Buffet
|Mon
|BigFish44
|1
|20-year-old charged in slaying (Jan '08)
|Mar 17
|Dustydawgs
|17
|He told police he was given a paralyzing drug, ...
|Mar 16
|ConfusedIsMe
|1
|Bike Week 2017
|Mar 14
|Beachlover55
|2
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Mar 14
|Preacher Bob
|47
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Mar 14
|Jim
|32
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC