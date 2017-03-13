Conway Chamber stays busy with ribbon...

Conway Chamber stays busy with ribbon cuttings

14 hrs ago

George San, manager of Crispy Yummy Donuts & Great Food, stands ready to cut a ribbon officially opening his new restaurant in the old Kentucky Fried Chicken location, between U.S. 501 and U.S. 378. On hand for the ribbon cutting were, left to right, Bonita Smalls, Crispy Yummy employee Tiffany Causey, Conway Chamber of Commerce executive vice president Kelli James, Selena San, George San and chamber ambassadors Steve Woodard, Jim Hale, Gloria King and Janet Carter.

