CCU students create survey to help in fight against heroin
CONWAY, SC Two Coastal Carolina University students have joined the community's fight against heroin by beginning to survey people on their perceptions and experiences with drugs. The purpose of the Addiction and Perceptions of Addiction Survey is "to learn more about addiction and the perceptions of addiction among all members of the community."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The car was sitting in the car wash. The driver...
|13 hr
|kellyherself
|4
|Review: Sparkle Dental Center Inc (Apr '15)
|Mar 21
|Criminal
|5
|Best Seafood Buffet
|Mar 20
|BigFish44
|1
|20-year-old charged in slaying (Jan '08)
|Mar 17
|Dustydawgs
|17
|He told police he was given a paralyzing drug, ...
|Mar 16
|ConfusedIsMe
|1
|Bike Week 2017
|Mar 14
|Beachlover55
|2
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Mar 14
|Preacher Bob
|47
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC