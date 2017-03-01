CCU announces 2017 football schedule,...

CCU announces 2017 football schedule, first year in FBS

CONWAY, SC Coastal Carolina University has published the football schedule for 2017, the first year the Chanticleers will be a member of the NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision and the Sun Belt Conference. CCU is in its second year of its two-year transition to the FBS, and is eligible to play for a conference title, according to a news release from CCU Athletics.

