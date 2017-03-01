CCU announces 2017 football schedule, first year in FBS

CONWAY, SC Coastal Carolina University has published the football schedule for 2017, the first year the Chanticleers will be a member of the NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision and the Sun Belt Conference. CCU is in its second year of its two-year transition to the FBS, and is eligible to play for a conference title, according to a news release from CCU Athletics.

