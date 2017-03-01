CCU announces 2017 football schedule, first year in FBS
CONWAY, SC Coastal Carolina University has published the football schedule for 2017, the first year the Chanticleers will be a member of the NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision and the Sun Belt Conference. CCU is in its second year of its two-year transition to the FBS, and is eligible to play for a conference title, according to a news release from CCU Athletics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Springmaid pier
|Tue
|Melvin
|1
|Phentermine
|Feb 26
|Anonymous
|2
|easy girls (May '10)
|Feb 26
|Tsoyster33
|28
|Gangstalked
|Feb 23
|Observer
|1
|Gold Crown Management Complaints (May '13)
|Feb 22
|Seal52
|16
|Four charged with armed robbery in Surfside rob... (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Demon Dog
|2
|Who is at fault
|Feb 16
|No Sense in this
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC